Itawamba Community College’s Fashion Tribe will present its spring show, “POP!,” Apr. 5 at 7 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
It will feature 60 models.
Those participating in the show are Riley Ray, Reese Cantrell, Kyla Ratliff, Ron Jenkins, Caroline Nester, Riley Ray, Reese Griffith, Laney Howell, Ron Jenkins, all of Amory; Mary Grace Hale of Calhoun City; Addison Pletzke of Clinton; Cody McGary of Eupora; Brady Peacock of French Camp; Camron Cowart, Marley Moore, Dylan Quinn, Kaylee McMillin, all of Fulton; Shyne Tampos of Guntown; Aubrey Eaton of Houston; Kaitlynn Plunkett, Emory Reinhart, both ofMantachie; Hayes Merritt of Millport, Ala.; Emma Mask of Mooreville; Hunter Sudduth, Madalyn Minica, ofNettleton; Riley Ozbirn of New Albany; Alex Wright, Griffin Davis, both of Olive Branch; Zoe Bigham of Philadelphia; Anna Claire Warren, Macey Thomas, Elizabeth Willis, Tiffany Bishop, Taylor Bishop, Jessie Corley, Maly Mae Fitts, Marley Hoing, Rock Robinson, Asteric Whitt, Anna Beth Brown, Emily Clowers, Annasia Berry, all of Pontotoc; Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala.; Kage Heberling, Carlie George, Ruth Allison White, Wanda Lyles, all of Saltillo; Lexi Cooke of Senatobia; Holly Carrington of Southaven; and Emily Moorman, Jay Salters, Bryce Weaver, Shelby Erwin, Daiton Strange, Sa’Niyah Shumpert, Gabryale Adams, all of Tupelo.
The event is free and open to the public.
