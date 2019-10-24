New Albany volleyball team makes deep playoff run
The 2019 version of New Albany volleyball is going where no other where no other Lady Bulldogs have ever gone as they play in the MHSAA 4A semifinals today against Bay High at 2:00. The 23-9 Lady Bulldogs, winners 3-0 winners over Greenwood in the second round, meet Bay 12-12, 3-1 winners over Northeast Jones at the Newell-Grissom Building on the campus of Mississippi State University.
New Albany's offensive attack will be led by Greta Blakemore's 374 kills for a 34.2 kill percentage. The trio of Vakeria Jett (133 kills), Rosalee Roberts (132 kills) and Janae Shackleford (120 kills) gives the Lady Bulldogs a variety of options at the net.
Feeding the heavy hitters for the Lady Bulldogs is freshman setter Masey Adams, who leads the team with 759 assists.
Senior libero Maggie Moore gets the New Albany offense going with her team-leading 531 digs. Roberts is second on the team with 262 while Blakemore has 255 on the year.
Serving has been a strength for the Bulldogs and Moore leads the team with 63 aces. Adams is second in the category with 59 and Blakemore is third with 56.
Jett leads New Albany 45 total blocks while Blakemore and Shackleford are tied with 42.
New Albany defeated Pontotoc 3-0 in their first round match and followed that with Tuesday's 3-0 at home over Greenwood.
Bay High defeated Stone County in their opening round match then won on Tuesday by the 3-1 verdict over Northeast Jones.
Today's match will be a homecoming of sorts for New Albany coach Ashley Connolly who played collegiately for Mississippi State in the early 2000's at the setter position.
Connolly will also have an interest in the Class I semifinals as her former team from 2018, Alcorn Central will be playing St. Andrews at noon.
The winner of today's 4A matchup between New Albany and Bay High will advance to Saturday's championship against the the winner of defending state champion Vancleave and Caledonia.