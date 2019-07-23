Bradley Littlejohn, Lance Moore and Brock White will present Paid In Full’s 28th Anniversary Homecoming concert on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Hillcrest Baptist Church in New Albany at 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature returning guest Andrew Ishee, noted Gospel pianist. Ishee’s resume includes pianist for the famous Kingsmen Quartet among others, and was honored by the Gospel Music Association as a Hall of Fame inductee. He was voted as one of Gospel music’s favorite musicians for 10 consecutive years.
“We met Andrew at an event in Canada about three years ago and became fast friends. It has been a pleasure to work with him and have him produce tracks for Paid In Full’s latest recording. He was a hit at last year’s concert and is returning by popular demand,” said Paid In Full baritone Bradley Littlejohn.
Lance Moore said, “We are excited to present our music to our hometown crowd and to bring back a crowd favorite. We hope that our friends in New Albany, Union County, and the surrounding areas will join us to celebrate this milestone!”
The concert is free, with a love offering to be taken. All details are available at www.paidinfull.net.