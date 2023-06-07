It’s coming to the museum - Lions, tigers and bears - oh my!
Out of the Wild exhibit features the artwork of animals from Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary that is at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany June 2 – July 21.
This unique exhibit features the artwork of the big cats of the sanctuary. Yes, you read that correctly, the animals from the Caledonia sanctuary are the artists!
Sharon Dickerson, Columbus-based artist, helps the big cats as they create their masterpieces. “Painting with Paws” has been a fundraiser for the sanctuary for several years. Dickerson became involved with the program more recently. She is a blind artist who has minimal sight in one eye. She realized that the project needed supplies as well as more opportunities to exhibit the animal’s works.
Dickerson provides larger panels for the animals as well as non-toxic paint in complimentary colors. Scents are added to the canvases to attract the big cats to stay and paint. “The paintings in this exhibit reveal how much cats, big or small, love to play,” she said. Canvas panels are taped down with paints nearby. Pure essential oils are used. The cats are let in and immediately go to work, she said, swishing, swiping, biting, and pawing on the canvases.
Out of the Wild is a multimedia exhibit that features an audio version as well as the paintings and storyboards throughout the gallery. This helps those who learn through listening and is very family-friendly, she said. There is also a slideshow depicting the animals at Cedarhill.
A soundtrack of music from the countries where the animals would have lived if they had been born in the wild is also a part of the exhibit. There will be books about the animals with a recommended reading list.
A primary intent of the exhibit is to bring awareness to the plight of wild animals born into captivity and what has happened to them in the hands of “owners” that resulted in these majestic exotic animals needing a safe and loving home. That is what Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary is, she said. “The individual stories of how some of these animals were treated before arriving at Cedarhill are sad. But it is here where the healing and trust between animal and man begins.
It takes time, patience, care and love for the animals to hopefully overcome their trauma. None of the animals featured in this show will ever know what life is like out in the wild as nature intended. “
Cedarhill Animal Sanctuary is a 501(c)3 organization that houses more than 140 animals and is not open to the public. For more information about it go to https://www.cedarhillanimalsanctuary.org/ .
The exhibit is also a sale to raise funds for the sanctuary. The canvases filled with swirls and prints (sometimes with teeth marks) made by the animals are coated with several layers of varnish and then set into a custom frame. Proceeds from the art sales provide more enrichment activities and overall care for the animals at the 25-acre facility. In addition to lions, tigers and bears, the animal population includes bobcats, cougars, dogs , horses, cats, turtles, exotic birds and even a donkey, Dickerson said. A portion of the proceeds of the sale will also benefit the Union County Human Society.
The exhibit opening was Friday, June, 2 from 6 until 8 p.m. The exhibit will remain at the museum through July 21.The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street in New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.
