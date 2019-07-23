At the recent Mississippi Science Teachers Association annual conference in Biloxi, Mississippi five awards were given to deserving science teachers for making a significant contribution to science education. A north Mississippi native, Jennifer Pannell, was awarded the 2018 Most Outstanding Mississippi Middle Level School Teacher award. Mrs. Pannell teaches middle school science and coaches the swim team at Ingomar Attendance Center.
She was chosen out of a large group of well-qualified applicants. She was selected for this award based on her positive influence on her community along with her tireless dedication to science education. Her dedication to her students, creativity in the classroom, and encouragement for her students go beyond the “standards” and has resulted in shaping insightful young scientists, who will be able to enter the next school year ready to contribute to the learning environment. Mrs. Pannell looks for innovative and challenging ways of teaching science and enjoys seeing the children meet that challenge with success.
“Based on very complimentary statements, you can see why Mrs. Pannell was chosen for this award. Her community and out state are very fortunate to have such a hardworking person, as Mrs. Pannell, teaching our students” aid Dr. Kelle Sumrall, MSTA Awards Coordinator.
Jennifer is married to Mitchell Pannell of Myrtle and the daughter of Eddie and Sandra Drewery of Ripley. She graduated from Ripley High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree from Blue Mountain College. She received her National Board Certification in 2015 and is currently working on her Master’s degree in Secondary Science Education.