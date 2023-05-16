Leadership Union County’s inaugural class will present part of its first major project this Saturday in the form of Parkapalooza.
Leadership Union County is a program to help train and retain young adults as community leaders, and will conclude its first session next week.
Parkapalooza is only one aspect of their overall project, which is reimagining the Park Along the River.
While an obvious goal of Parkapalooza is to provide entertainment for the community, there are two more long-term goals as well. One is to raise funds for park improvements and the other is to focus on a survey to determine community needs and interests for the river park area.
Parkapalooza will, naturally, be in the Park Along the River this Saturday with activities starting at noon. Included will be food, youth activities and bands. It is expected to end about 8 p.m.
Admission is $5, cash only, per person with proceeds to the Little Tallahatchie Riverway Conservancy, Inc. The Conservancy is the formal fundraising organization for park reimagining efforts, supplementing public funds with private money. It is in the process of qualifying for non-profit status but, until then, is operating as a special project under the auspices of the CREATE Foundation.
The is organized for the purpose of providing space along the Little Tallahatchie River to create environmental, educational, cultural, recreational, health and economic assets for Union County and our region.
Leadership class members want as many people as possible to respond to the survey, which will be available at Parkapalooza but can be accessed by scanning a QR codes with a smartphone.
Signs with the link and QR code will be placed around town in locations such as the Park Along the River, City Hall, Union County Heritage Museum, Union County Library, BNA Bank Park, Cooper Park, the Union County Courthouse and the Tennis Complex.
They are stressing that it is survey results that will determine what improvements and changes are eventually made in the park.
They are interested in where people come from to use the park, how often, mainly how they use the park, what they would like to see added, how they rate facilities and maintenance and other specifics, including whether people would like to see a seasonal refreshment stand in the park.
The deadline when the survey will close is Aug. 1.
Parkapalooza activities will begin at noon with food vendors and kids’ activities such as inflatables, crafts and face painting.
The fire department and police department will be there along with some radio station remotes. Magnolia Bath and Soap will have a popup and a large hospitality tent will be set up. Clark said a gift basket may be raffled off and they have a piece of McCarty pottery to raffle as well.
The raffle for the various prizes will involve numbers being drawn at 6 p.m.T-shirts will be available thanks to ScreenCo, some little Arts in the Park stations will be set up and the junior high school bands are invited. Among other activities, Elements Studio will be doing braiding and coloring, with various other businesses and agencies participating.
Live music will begin at 3 p. with Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies, Old 78 at 4 p.m., The Pip Project at 5 p.m. and, closing at 6 p.m., Justin Kirk and Company.
Stage sponsors include Riverside Traffic Systems, Pioneer-Corteva-Phytogen, HomeServ LLC, Union Lumber, Swords Construction and Magnolia Stone, King Therapies LLC and Bead Shack Kids Boutique.
Almost everything including talent is being donated and vendors are contributing 10 percent of their sales to the project. Some downtown businesses will also donate 10 percent of sales, including Tallahatchie Nutrition and Muddy Mallard. More may be added later.
A three-dimensional design of the completed project will be available for viewing at Parkaplalooza so people have a better idea what is being planned.
Leadership Union County has been in the discussion and planning stage for some time by both the Union County Development Association and UNITE, which is the Union County CREATE affiliate. A goal is to develop young leaders who help control how the community develops and hold elected officials accountable.
They have had monthly sessions dealing with topics such as county history then and now, partnerships, community development, local government and criminal justice, economic and industrial development, healthcare, community visioning and strategic planning, education, community service and boardmanship.
Each class is limited to 20 and members must be 25 or older and live, work or own a business in Union County. Selection criteria included diverse vocational disciplines, geographical distribution, community involvement, leadership capabilities and potential.
Members of the inaugural class include Kaylee Austin, Tyler Basil, Kwandis Beard, Blake Burcham, Brittany Clark, Josh Creekmore, Jen Goudy, Dew Horn, Cuisandra Ingram, Justin Kirk, Daleana Mapp, Garry Marshall, Matt Purvis, Tyler Russell, Claudia Shedd and Ellen Staten.
Steering committee members include Chuck Garrett, Betsey Hamilton, Nancy Kidd, Denotee Martin and Billye Jean Stroud.
Sustaining sponsors, which make the program possible, include the CREATE Foundation, New Albany Main Street Association, John Stroud Agency, Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County, BNA Bank, Perkins Dental and Union County Historical Society.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.