Leadership Union County, a program to help train and retain young adults as community leaders, is nearing the end of its first session with implementing its first major project.
One of the group goals is reimagining The Park Along the River and they are organizing an event to begin raising money for various improvements.
That event is Parkapalooza!, which will include bands, food and youth activities.
Parkapalooza will be Saturday, May 20, in the park.
Group member Brittany Clark said activities will begin at noon with several food vendors and activities for kids. Clark said that Brittany Baker is donating six inflatables for the event. “In fact, everything is being donated free,” she said.
The activities such as crafts and face painting will continue and live music will begin at 3 p.m.
Clark said the bands will be Joe Austin and the Tallahatchies; Old 78, a local group with the New Albany Fire Department's Justin Howard; The Pip Project, a local group put together by Jeff Pipkin specially for this event; and Justin Kirk and Company will close the event.
Activities and vendors include:
Inflatables for children (provided by Performing Arts Center's PartyPAC Rentals)
Magnolia Soap Pop-Up Tent
Create your own Pottery Earrings with Sandy Bell
Oxford Mounted Police will be there with their horses for the children.
Touch a Truck featuring a NAFD Fire Truck, thanks to Mark Whiteside
Petting Zoo (possibly)
Corn Hole Games
Art in the Park -- Arts and Crafts for Kids
McCarty Pottery Raffle
Local Middle School Band Performances
Leadership Union County's Hospitality Tent showcasing their vision for the redevelopment of Park Along The River
T-shirts will be available thanks to ScreenCo.
The food truck line-up includes:
Pillar of Fire (Artisan Wood Fired Pizza)
Southern Bugs (Crawfish/Shrimp)
Magnolia Creamery (Ice Cream)
Aloha Snow Cones
Lemonade Stand
Catfish Heaven
Parkapalooza! is the initial step in raising money for a $2 million park project. Clark said it is hoped that grants will cover much of this and although she would like to see it finished in a year, two years may be more realistic.
One part of the project is new playground equipment that uses nature themes and will flow with the trails in the park. “It will be very inclusive,” she said. “Age and ability will not affect anyone’s using it.”
They are looking at innovative equipment like that at LeFleur’s Bluff State Park near Jackson. Cost for the equipment is estimated at $500,000. “We plan for this to become a regional attraction,” she said.
“This is a treasured asset to New Albany in so many ways,” she said. “We are making it available to all children.”
While the initial phase is expected to cost about $2 million will be needed for the entire project. “This is kind of like an easy first step,” she said, which will provide appreciable results.
They actually have a three-dimensional design of the completed project that will be available for viewing at Parkaplalooza!
In a related matter, Clark has a non-profit organization, “Bee the Change,” which has received approval to become an affiliate with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that provides free books months for children up to age 5. She will have a signup table at Parkapalooza!
“We just want to let the community know how thankful we are for their support,” she said. :We think this will be very, very good.”
Tickets are $5 each and the event is expected to last from noon to about 8 p.m.
Sponsorships are available and can be obtained by contacting Daleana Mapp at
A Stage Sponsorship is $1000 and includes your logo on stage, banners, and social media, and live radio broadcast.
A Hospitality Sponsor is $500 and includes your logo on the banner by the hospitality tent, social media, and live radio broadcast.
A Pavillion Sponsorship is $250 and includes your logo on banners in the pavillion and social media.
An Event Sponsor is $100 and includes your logo on social media spotlights.
