By now, you would think i know better than to write anything about downtown parking.
Guess again.
But this is not about parking you-know-where. It’s just about parking in general.
I have said that parking spaces downtown are usually available, but it seems to me that finding a spot is becoming more difficult lately.
I hope this is due to increased retail business, and warmer weather may be helping as well.
Whatever the reason, even some of the more obscure parking areas seem to be full more often.
If that were not enough, I assume (and hope) the parking situation is going to get worse, in a good way, because of increased business.
We have a couple of retail stores opening before too long and two restaurants are undergoing renovation. The latter will likely draw more traffic during lunchtime, early evenings and weekends.
On top of that, a variety of community projects are being worked on that should increase tourism generally. They include planned improvement to the river area, the museum and other parts of the community.
It has been suggested that using the lot behind the old city hall will reduce strain on parking to some degree now that the police department is gone. That’s true, and it would be particularly convenient to the several venues Joel Bennett is working on in the Henderson Building.
It has also been suggested that an upper-level parking ramp could be constructed above the present low there as well, without being particularly obtrusive in that the lower lot is below Bankhead Street level.
Such a plan would be expensive. It would also add only about 25 new parking spaces on the upper level in addition to about 25 on the former police lot. It's not a huge amount, but would help.
What people may not think about is that Regions Bank has more than 70 parking spaces in their lot. Regions likely would not want non-customers clogging up their lot, which is understandable, but that might be an answer after business hours.
Of course, there is already space in the library lower lot, even if parking spots are not formally marked off. No doubt more than 70 cars could park there.
A problem for New Albany is the small size of downtown. There just aren’t many locations to establish new parking areas in the downtown area. And to do so would probably mean tearing down something that is already there.
Since people apparently don't want to walk a few hundred feet, maybe a shuttle bus or shuttle golf cart service would entice people to park off Bankhead Street more than they do now. We need to do something.
The hard truth may be that we do have adequate parking - just not where people want it - and we are simply going to have to work with what we have.
