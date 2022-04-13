Itawamba Community College’s Fashion Tribe will present a spring show during Celebration of the Arts Week, Apr. 20, at 6 p.m. in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium at the Fulton Campus.
The theme of the show is Designs of the Times, a look at fashion through the decades from 1920-2020.
ICC’s Fashion Tribe restarted in the fall 2021 after almost a decade to partner with college and community entities to provide fashion-based activities and services.
Those who will participate include Isaac Watson of Aberdeen; Natalie Beyea of Brandon; Donovan Lucas of Cleveland; JB Galloway of Eupora; Brady Peacock, Brianna Grice, both of French Camp; Kaitlyn Plunkett of Fulton; Katelynn Gaudet of Hamilton; Tayla White of Houston; Jacie Dickinson, Alisha Boren, Emory Reinhard, all of Mantachie; Cheyanne Cassler of Marietta; Lexi Lucas of Mathiston; Allison Moore, Jordan Dutcher, Laken Hood, Josie Sims, all of Mooreville; Anna Maldonado, Chloe Evans, both of Nettleton; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Zakhia Taylor of Olive Branch; Ann Lindsey Bolton of Oxford; Zoe Bigham of Philadelphia; Saniyah Shumpert of Plantersville; Maddie Pounders, Anna Claire Warren, Leah Pennington, Maclaine Griffith, all of Pontotoc; Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala.; Madison Weaver of Tremont; and Mary Morgan Lyle of Tupelo.
Sponsors are Taylor Tutor of Tupelo and C.J. Adams of Fulton.