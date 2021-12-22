Registration is underway for several pathways classes that will begin in January at Itawamba Community College.
They include Business Office Specialist, Certified Nursing Assistant, EMT Basic, Food Service, Enhanced Forklift Operator, Google IT Support Certificate, Medical Administrative Assistant, Pharmacy Technician and Phlebotomy Technician.
Business Office Specialist will meet Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Jan. 11-May 5. It is designed for students to develop basic office, communication and computer technology skills. Through intensive lab instruction, students will have the opportunity to attain an Intuit Quickbooks® certification and receive training and instruction to prepare for the Microsoft Office Specialist certification for Microsoft Excel and Word. Additional instruction and training include performance of technical office tasks, basic math, fundamentals of bookkeeping and human resource management.
Certified Nursing Assistant will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 5-9 p.m., Jan. 10-Mar. 16. Participants will be prepared to take the exam to become a CNA, which affords opportunities for employment in nursing homes, medical centers, home healthcare providers and clinics as well as an excellent foundation for those who want to advance in the nursing profession.
EMT Basic meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., Jan. 11-May 5. It prepares individuals to function in the pre-hospital environment by providing instruction in basic life support care of sick and injured persons. Participants in the program intern with an ambulance service providing advanced life support services to the community.
Enhanced Forklift Operator will meet Jan. 6 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The eight-hour class provides participants with the opportunity to receive hands-on training on three different classifications of forklifts: Standup Rider, Order Selector and LP Gas Powered Sit-Down Forklift.
Google IT Support Certificate is a new fully online, self-paced program offered in collaboration with Google, which will begin Jan. 11. It is designed to prepare learners for entry-level jobs in IT support. Topics covered include troubleshooting, customer service, networking, operating systems, system administration and security. Students should typically commit 10-15 hours per week for 16 weeks.
Medical Administrative Assistant will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 10-Apr. 6, from 5-9 p.m. The program is designed to teach the administrative and clerical skills necessary to be successful in a medical office environment. Students will be given the foundational knowledge needed to successfully obtain the Certified Medical Administrative Assistant certification through the National Healthcare Association.
Pharmacy Technician meets Tuesdays, Jan. 11-May 3, from 6-9 p.m. It provides students for an entry-level position in both institutional and pharmacy settings. Under the supervision of a pharmacist, the individuals assist in the day-to-day operations that do not require the professional judgment of a pharmacist. Graduates are eligible to take the National Pharmacy Technician Certification Examination.
Phlebotomy Technician meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Jan. 11-Mar. 8. The program prepares students to obtain blood and other specimens for laboratory analysis. Participants who successfully complete the program will be eligible for employment in Mississippi hospitals, clinics, physician offices and other healthcare settings and with successful completion of classroom work and clinicals, they are eligible to test for national certification as phlebotomy technicians.
Additional programs available include Basic Construction, Commercial Truck Driving, Human Resource Assistant, Introduction to Industrial Maintenance, Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification and Quality Improvement Associate.
All classes that begin in January meet at the ICC Belden Center (3200 Adams Farm Rd.).
Scholarships and tuition assistance may be available to those who qualify.
For more information about any of the classes on the schedule, emailpathways@iccms.edu or call (662) 407-1569. ICC will be closed from Dec. 17-Jan. 2.