About 200 people attended the Patriot Day service at the Magnolia Civic Center Sept. 11 to honor those who have given their lives in the service of our country.
American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post and Unit 72 hold the ceremony each year, which includes patriotic music, recognizing those missing in action and placing wreathes in honor of each war or conflict the United States has fought in.
LTC (Ret.) David Reginald Womack was the keynote speaker and talked about how ordinary citizens can be patriots and how we can insure that coming generations do not forget the significance of 9/11 and other conflicts.