Col. Timothy G. Burton, USMC, Retired was the keynote speaker for the Union County Patriot Day Service this past Friday at the Magnolia Civic Center.
President George Bush declared a day of remembrance following the events of Sept. 11, 2001and subsequently Congress expanded the day to include a remembrance of all of the sacrifices our citizens have made over the years to keep our country free.
Burton’s last assignment was at the Marine Corps Headquarters, Department of Aviation Weapons Requirements Branch in Washington, D. C. This followed a stellar career that included being a Top Gun pilot first in his class, flying off the John C. Stennis, serving as a test pilot, seeing active duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, commanding an F-18 fighter squadron and numerous other honors.
He talked about the sacrifices that military families make in helping protect our country and the necessity of letting the country’s needs dictate what one does rather than what one wants to do.
The service included the placing of the MIA-POW flag and the presentation of wreathes commemorating each of the conflicts our county has been involved in, along with statistics listing the number of combatants involved, the number of war deaths and, when applicable, the number of Union Countians who died.
Recognition was given to all city and county law enforcement, EMT personnel, fire department personnel as well as elected officials.
The program was presented by American Legion Potter-Henry-Lowrey Post 72 with Commander Teddy James emceeing.
