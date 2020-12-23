ELLISTOWN – East Union’s Lady Urchins were looking for a spark coming off a 10-day Covid-19 quarantine in their Dec. 21 game against Falkner.
Sophomore guard Abby Patterson provided a 26-point scoring explosion in leading East Union to a 55-37 victory. She connected on five 3-pointers, three in the second quarter, to give the Lady Urchins a 27-14 halftime lead.
“I just felt it,” said Patterson, who missed her first two 3-point attempts. “I call for the ball when I’m hot.”
East Union coach Chase Brown needs Patterson to continue her scoring role.
“She shot the ball well and she played well,” he said. “She’s done that all year, but she finally had a breakout game. If it wasn’t for her, we would have struggled offensively.”
Maggie McVey added nine points and Jorja Roberson seven for East Union. Harley Garner scored 15 and Brianna Pope 10 for the Lady Eagles.
“This was a good win; we needed it coming off the quarantine,” Patterson said. “It’s been hard on us, but we’ve got to work through it.”
Brown made sure Patterson got quality minutes last year as a freshman, knowing she would have a bigger role this season.
“Her 3-point shot has improved,” the coach said. “She’s averaging three 3-pointers a game That’s big. She’s worked really hard to get to this point.”
East Union pushed its lead to 42-26 in the third quarter on 3-pointers by Patterson and Roberson. A strong putback by Hope Robbins capped the quarter.
Patterson opened the team’s fourth-quarter scoring with her fifth 3-pointer.
“We were a little rusty. We literally came back today, practiced, then played a game,” Brown said. “We missed a lot of shots we shouldn’t have. We needed a win. I wanted to play this game even without practicing.”
East Union improved to 4-6 with the win while Falkner saw its record go to 0-6.
(B) Falkner 39, East Union 32
Falkner (2-8) won its second game of the season with a strong second-half showing against the Urchins (1-10).
Daylan Crum scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the second half for the Eagles. Dalton Brown added 12. Falkner led 14-13 at the half.
Noah Johnson led East Union with 10 points. Connor Timms added eight points.