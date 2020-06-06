A group of New Albany and Union County residents plan to show their support for the national efforts to bring about equality.
A Peaceful March for Solidarity will be held Sunday afternoon, June 7 in downtown New Albany. Organizers of the event, the Board of Solidarity March in Union County, have set a 3 p.m. start time for the march, which will begin at the Biscuits and Jam Farmer's Market location and end at the Union County Courthouse.
Organizers said there will be music, marching and prayer. Some local residents and preachers will also speak during the event.