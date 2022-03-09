Peach Blossom Boutique

Family members, friends and business neighbors participate in the ribbon-cutting Friday.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

The New Albany Main Street Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Peach Blossom Boutique.

Owner Nicole Judon said the shop features high-end boutique clothing at affordable prices. She has styles ranging from formal to casual wear for women of all ages and sizes, from small to 3X.

Judon had her business in Pontotoc for three years but decided to move after her building was damaged, and that New Albany would be a good market for her.

Peach Blossom Boutique is in the middle of downtown New Albany at 119 W. Bankhead St.

She is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She is closed Wednesday and Sunday.

For more information you can call her at 662-538-8648.

She will have a web site at http://www.peachblossombtq.com/ and her shop is on Facebook.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

