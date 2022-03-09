A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Family members, friends and business neighbors participate in the ribbon-cutting Friday.
Managing Editor
The New Albany Main Street Association held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for Peach Blossom Boutique.
Owner Nicole Judon said the shop features high-end boutique clothing at affordable prices. She has styles ranging from formal to casual wear for women of all ages and sizes, from small to 3X.
Judon had her business in Pontotoc for three years but decided to move after her building was damaged, and that New Albany would be a good market for her.
Peach Blossom Boutique is in the middle of downtown New Albany at 119 W. Bankhead St.
She is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. She is closed Wednesday and Sunday.
For more information you can call her at 662-538-8648.
She will have a web site at http://www.peachblossombtq.com/ and her shop is on Facebook.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
A mix of clouds and sun. High 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 9, 2022 @ 11:03 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.