INGOMAR • Macie Phifer proved too much for Myrtle as she completed the double-double in the 71-48 win.
Myrtle led the contest until 3:06 remained in the first quarter as Phifer went on an eight point scoring spree that turned a 8-6 deficit into a 14-9 Ingomar lead. The Lady Falcons rode that momentum swing and never trailed again for the remainder of the night.
"I was able to score because of my teammates," Phifer said. "They saw I was hot and they were giving me the ball and letting me go to work."
Phifer would light up the scoreboard with 11 points during the opening period and helped the Lady Falcons take a 19-12 lead. Kinsley Gordon worked hard to keep Myrtle close as she threw in seven points for the Lady Hawks during the quarter.
Both teams struggled to score in the second quarter and battled to a 12-12 scoring slate during those eight minutes which sent the teams to the half with the Lady Falcons up 31-24.
Breanna Smith drained a three to pull Myrtle back to within three points at 27-24, but Katie Beth Hall answered for Ingomar with a three and Phifer added a free throw just before the half ended and the Lady Hawks would never be that close to the Lady Falcons again for the rest of the contest.
Myrtle's shooting woes continued to hinder the Lady Hawks during the third period as Ingomar outscored them 15-6 to stretch their advantage to 46-30 after three quarters of play.
Phifer put on a clinic in the final quarter as she torched the Lady Hawks for 14 of Ingomar's 25 points to roll to the 71-48 win.
"We have learned a lot about each other and the game," Phifer said. "Overall we have learned that when we work together, we have the best results and that has played a huge part in our success this season so far."
Phifer would score 37 points for her night's work and also pull down 13 rebounds as she led all scorers.
"When rebounding, I tried to get good positioning and hold my box outs and just attack the boards because I knew that is what my team needed me to do," Phifer said.
Kaylee Johnson was also in double figures scoring with 14 points including three 3-pointers. Hall had eight points with two of those being threes.
Gordon led Myrtle with 26 points and she also connected on two three pointers. Smith had eight points with two three pointers.