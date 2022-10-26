During the next three months people downtown and residents of the historic Northside neighborhood will see individuals walking around and taking photos of structures.
Starting the week of Nov. 7, a team of archeologists will be surveying the neighborhood for historic designation. This will consist of photographing properties and they will be assembling other information from public records. The teams will remain on public right-of-ways.
This project consists of an intensive-level survey of the New Albany Northside neighborhood and
a resurvey of the New Albany Downtown Historic District, which was listed on the National
Register in November 1996. The $15,000 study is being funded by a 50-50 matching grant from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.
A survey was done in 1997 but many of the buildings were not yet 50 years old and were not considered. Now, 25 years later, many need to be added to provide a better inventory of structures in historic areas.
This survey will comprise Phase I of a potentially two-phase project that will lead to a National Register historic district encompassing downtown and residential areas to the north and south. The Phase I survey area, includes approximately 420 structures and includes the existing downtown district. The other follows Mississippi Street to the North, Highland and Main Streets to the South, Railroad on the West, and North & Garfield to the East.
The walking survey is to be completed by Jan. 30, after which a public meeting will be held for all northside residents to go over what this project consists of and will share next steps.
“We don’t want to tear down the historic neighborhood,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “The whole goal is to revitalize the neighborhood. This will help draw investors and increase property values. It is all part of the city’s comprehensive plan.”
The survey will give further legitimacy to the community as a “true” historic neighborhood.
The accompanying map shows the survey area outlined in blue. It includes the existing downtown area marked in red.
The funding and other assistance comes because New Albany qualified as a Certified Local Government and is allowed to establish historic preservation districts.
There are currently 54 Certified Local Governments in Mississippi.
They include Aberdeen, Baldwyn, Biloxi, Booneville, Brandon, Canton, Carthage, Carrollton, Claiborne County, Clarksdale, Cleveland, Clinton, Columbia, Columbus, Como, Corinth, Durant, Gautier, Greenville, Greenwood, Hattiesburg, Hazelhurst, Hernando, Holly Springs, Indianola, Jackson, Kosciusko, Laurel, Leland, Lexington, Louisville, McComb, Meridian, Mound Bayou, Mount Olive, Natchez, New Albany, Ocean Springs, Oxford, Pascagoula, Philadelphia, Port Gibson, Quitman, Raymond, Senatobia, Sharkey County, Starkville, Tunica, Tupelo, Vicksburg, Water Valley, West, West Point and Woodville.
