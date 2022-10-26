Historic Survey Downtown and Northside CLG Grant (1)-15

The area outlined in blue, including the downtown outlined in red, will be surveyed in Phase I. If Phase II is funded, it will cover the southern part of town, outlined in green.

During the next three months people downtown and residents of the historic Northside neighborhood will see individuals walking around and taking photos of structures.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you