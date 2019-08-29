We are entering our second week of Pigskin Picks in the New Albany Gazette and are hopeful that we have another highly successful year of prognosticating the play on the gridiron.
We began our picking last year as a sort of last minute thing and that blame lies at my feet since I procrastinated on the project for way too long, but hopefully we ended up with something that our readers enjoyed and looked forward to each week.
Our team of pickers have run back out on the field of prognosticating again this year with a few upgrades and changes. We changed the layout of the spot in the paper on B2 to give our sponsor, Gafford Roofing, a bigger, more pronounced ad.
Secondly, we have added one high school game to the mix of games that we pick each week. We will not pick games that our three Gazette teams are involved in, however we will pick games from North Mississippi, but outside of Union County. Lastly, this opened up the opportunity to add another picker to the mix and we are glad to welcome Mickey Basil as he joined our panel of self-described experts.
For those of you that are closer to my age, you will remember that Mickey's dad, Teddy Rex Basil, had a weekly picking column called "Basil's Fearless Forecast" in the New Albany Gazette back in the day which was a forerunner to what we are attempting to do now with our Pigskin Picks. (Turn over to page 2 and see one of Teddy Rex's columns that appeared in the September 7, 1984 New Albany Gazette)
It is only fitting that we are able to keep the Fearless Forecast alive and well in 2019 by including Mickey with our team. Welcome Mickey and I hope you do well in the forecasting against the other guys, just cut me some slack and allow me to have a better winning percentage if you can.
All seven of our pickers have a great time with our spot and we wholeheartedly encourage you, our faithful sports readers, to please play along with us each and every week. See how you compare against us and please let us hear from you. We all see ourselves as a cheap form of entertainment and it is our goal to entertain, encourage you to play along and to weekly turn to page 2 in the sports section to read what teams we are choosing.
Huge thanks to all of our returning pickers David Goode, Keith Conlee, Kurt Saul, Gene Phelps and Tim Gafford. Mega thanks to Gafford Roofing for sponsoring our Pigskin Picks each and every week.
Please follow along and pick with our team for the entire season.