This week puts a wrap on our third season of Pigskin Picks and I would like to thank all our pickers and our sponsor, Gafford Roofing. We have a lot of fun with these and have tried to improve the difficulty of the picks with each passing year. We even talk a bit of smack in our group texts on occasion which contributes to the thrill of victory.
The entire scheme of things came about when I was admonished by my superior for not having a football contest like some of the other sister weekly papers. I didn't want to follow their pattern, I wanted something unique plus I wanted to include some local people that were highly involved with prep football. So... I came up with the Pigskin Picks and the rest is history.
I think we did okay with this because we have three New Albany football radio announcers (Kurt Saul, David Goode, Keith Conlee), two East Union radio announcers (Tim Gafford, Mickey Basil) plus two newsprint guys Gene Phelps and myself) participating and picking.
This year was quite a challenge in getting games to pick with all the quarantines going down, but our pickers stayed the course and we have almost made it to the finish line.
We need to issue a huge shoutout to Super Sonny Harrison for building our ad space and dropping in our games on a weekly basis. Thanks for your awesome work Sonny!
As far as I know, we only had possibly two pickers go down with the corona, but we have been practicing distance picking from day one, so they did not have to isolate from picking for the 10-14 or 7-10 or whatever amount of days that the CDC cannot make its mind up about. They just emailed or texted their picks in as usual and kept playing the game.
We have picked college games since the inception of the project, but we have been steadily adding more high school games and hopefully we can raise the bar with even a few more per week next year and get closer to a 50/50 or 60/40 mix of college vs prep games.
Adding the high school games has definitely made us all pay closer attention to the Friday results of games that are not on our schedule of opponents for the teams that we cover. Again, these prep picks have just added fuel to the competition.
I want to close by again saying thanks to David, Keith, Kurt, Gene, Tim and Mickey for playing again this year and we cannot wait until next August to start back picking!