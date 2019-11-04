New Albany will host Shannon on Friday night at Kitchen Field in the opening round of 4A football playoffs. New Albany finished the year with a record of 7-3 while Shannon wrapped up their season at 5-6.
The teams faced several common opponents during the year, with both teams losing to Corinth and Itawamba AHS, New Albany defeated Pontotoc in overtime while Shanon lost by three and both teams defeated Mooreville by large margins.
Shannon comes into the game averaging 211 yards per game rushing while passing for 97.
The leading rusher for the Red Raiders is Sentwali White with 1,215 yards on 193 carries for a 6.3 average per carry. White has scored 15 rushing touchdowns and a total of 18 for the season.
Freshman Jamarcus Shines has passed for 809 yards while completing 54 of 87 passes for five touchdowns. His favorite receiver has been Chris Hughley with 21 catches for 245 yards and one touchdown.
Devin Walker is the leading tackler for Shannon with 63 total tackles including four tackles for loss.
New Albany features a more balanced offense as the Bulldogs come in with an average of 177 yards rushing and 158 yards passing for 2019.
CJ Hill is the top ground gainer for the Bulldogs with 1,175 yards on 161 carries for an average per carry of 7.3 yards. He has scored 13 rushing touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Charlie Lott has completed 90 of 169 passes for 1,618 yards and 20 touchdowns. Lott's top receiver is Mason Simmons with 21 receptions for 438 yards and five touchdowns.
Jackson Formsma is the leading tackler for New Albany with 68 total tackles and four tackles for loss. Hunter Hodges is second on the team with 50 tackles and nine tackles for loss.
Kickoff will be at 7:00 and the winner will move on the the second round of 4A playoffs to face the winner of Greenwood (10-0) and Leake Central 5-6.
East Union hosts Bruce in 2A football
East Union, winners of Division 1-2A, will host Bruce on Friday in the first round a 2A football playoffs. East Union comes in with a record of 8-2 while Bruce has a 4-7 slate for the year.
Quarterback Ty Walton leads the Urchin attack with his passing numbers of 122 completions in 231 attempts for 2,384 yards. Walton has thrown for an impressive 33 touchdowns.
Walton's primary targets at receiver have been Hayden Roberts with 38 catches for 762 yards and eight touchdowns and DeJuan Hubbard with 34 receptions for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Colton Plunk is a dual threat and has 1991 all purpose yards, averaging 199.1 per game. He has rushed for 1,418 yards on 125 carries with an average of 11.3 yards per carry. Plunk has rushed for 14 touchdowns.
Plunk has also put up impressive numbers in the receiving department with 22 receptions for 555 yards, averaging 25.2 yards per catch. He has seven receiving touchdowns.
The Urchin defense is led by the trio of Micah Ellis (65 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss), Edgar Zapata (62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss) and Chase Brown (56 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss).
East Union and Bruce will kickoff at 7:00 on Friday. The winner will move on to the second round and face the winner of Charleston (7-4) and Pisgah (8-3).