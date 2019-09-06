By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
PINE GROVE – Pine Grove senior hitter Bella Jumper, a three-time state champion in basketball, has a new love … volleyball.
Jumper recorded four aces and two kills Thursday to lead the Lady Panthers to their second straight Class 1, Region 2 win, a 3-1 (25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 25-19) decision against East Union.
“This is a lot of fun,” said Jumper, who along with hoops, runs cross country and plays fast-pitch softball. “It’s very competitive. I love how intense it is. It’s different from basketball, but I love it.”
Pine Grove improved to 7-5 overall and to 2-0 in region play. East Union fell to 5-7, 0-1 after its region opener.
Jumper recorded her fourth service ace late in the fourth set to give Pine Grove a 22-18 lead. Kenzie Miller, who had missed the previous two matches with an injury, won the match with a kill.
“Bella coming through was big … with her serves and also hitting the ball,” Pine Grove coach Justin Jordan said. “Kenzie gives us another strong hitter in there.”
EAST UNION RALLY
The Lady Urchins fell behind 2-0, but rallied in the third set after trailing 21-11.
Harleigh Wheelington recorded four service aces, Jorja Roberson had two kills, Hannah White one kill and Hope Robbins a kill to help East Union take a 22-21 lead.
“We could have folded, but we didn’t,” East Union coach Josh Blythe said. “They were resilient. I thought Harleigh had a big run serving in the third set. She hit several aces.”
Blythe says his team has trouble playing on the road.
“We come out sluggish. We’ve got to do a better job being ready to play,” he said. “We did not pass it well. Even on free balls. We didn’t set the ball consistent.”
Another kill by White and an ace from Abby Patterson gave the Lady Urchins the comeback win in the third set.
“We lost focus. That’s all you can attribute it to,” Jordan said. “You lose focus in this game and somebody can get on a run.”