ELLISTOWN - Pine Grove took a pair of wins from East Union on Thursday as the defending 1A state champion Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Urchins 50-30 while the Pine Grove boys won by a wide margin of 67-32.
East Union only trailed by five points after a quarter at 15-10, but a 15-2 scoring advantage in the second quarter opened up a sizeable lead at the half of 30-12 and the visitors from Pine Grove went on the the 50-30 decision. Pine Grove has been a perennial power in 1A basketball for the past several years under Coach Katie Bates.
"I thought for the most part, we played good defense," East Union girls coach Chase Brown said. "Holding them to 20 in the second half and three of those coming at the end, so defensively I thought we did our job.
"Offensively, we just couldn't get inside and get any clean looks. They (Pine Grove) are very solid defensively and it doesn't hurt to have the length they have either."
East Union was able to get a few more points on the board than they did in the opening as they were outscored 20-18 in the second half. The loss was only the second of the year for the Lady Urchins who had opened the year with a 9-0 start.
"I think our strength has been our competitiveness and grit," Brown said. "Besides the New Albany game, they have played with a lot of heart and confidence.
"We need to find ways to score. We have struggled the last couple of games offensively. That's one thing we will work on over the holidays, so that we will be ready for the second half of the season. I'm very proud of the team, can't complain about being 9-2."
Bella Jumper of Pine Grove led all scorers with 16 points. Loren Elliott hit five 3-pointers on the night for 15 points and Karlie Roger finished with 10 points.
Kaitie Boatner was the lone Lay Urchin in double figures with 12 points. Maggie McVey added six points.
Pine Grove is now 10-3 with the win while East Union heads into the holidays with a record of 9-2.
(B) Pine Grove 67, East Union 32
East Union saw a 6-5 lead in the first quarter evaporate into a 26-9 deficit by the end of the period as the Urchins struggled to find consistency on offense all night.
Pine Grove further deepened the gap in the second quarter as they outscored the Urchins 18-4 as they went to the half holding a commanding 44-13 lead.
Pine Grove wrapped up the contest in their favor as they again held the scoring advantage in the second half by a 23-19 margin for the 67-32 win.
Pine Grove's Carson Rowland was the leading scorer with 15 points. Keaton Wilkerson hit for 10 points.
Jace Basil came off the Urchin bench and scored 10 points and was the lone East Union player in double figures.
East Union will next be in action at the Wheeler Tournament on December 27 and 28.