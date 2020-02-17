Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
PINE GROVE – West Union faced a tall task headed into Monday’s MHSAA Class 1A first-round state tournament game against three-time defending state champion Pine Grove.
The Lady Eagles – with their leading scorer Annie Orman sidelined with an injury – dropped a season-ending 61-28 decision to the Lady Panthers.
West Union took an 11-8 lead into the second quarter, but watched it evaporate on Pine Grove’s 14-3 second-quarter scoring spurt to take a 22-14 halftime advantage.
“We missed some assignments on defense. That was kind of a thing all night with us missing (Orman),” West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. “Everybody’s in a spot where they don’t usually play.
“They’re a good basketball team. They’re going to hit the open looks. They kind of got rolling.”
Pine Grove turned up its defense even more in the second half and cruised to a 41-18 third-quarter lead. The Lady Eagles scored just one field goal in the second and third quarters combined – a 3-pointer by Eden Conlee.
Conlee paced West Union with 12 points.
“We didn’t come out very focused to begin with and they punched us,” Pine Grove coach Katie Bates said. “It took us a second to wake up defensively.”
Loren Elliott scored a game-high 19 points to pace Pine Grove. Kenzie Miller added 12 and Sydney Carter 10.
Pine Grove (25-8) will host Tupelo Christian Prep at 6 p.m. Friday in the tournament’s second round. The winner advances to next week’s state quarterfinals at ICC.
West Union (20-12) returns all of its players next season, which Hayles considers a positive.
“We’re not the happy with the way this year ended,” he said. “My group could have easily packed it in. They came up, they showed up … and competed. I was extremely proud of them. I told them moving forward you will be a better team.”