Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi longtime Board member, Greg Pirkle, was inducted into the Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame during a dinner and awards ceremony held in Birmingham last week.
The Hall of Fame honors individuals whose high achievements have made a mark in the State of Mississippi, and are recognized as being true champions for children, and have provided innumerable accomplishments and lasting memories for the Boys & Girls Club movement.
Mr. Pirkle’s involvement with the youth development non-profit began at the beginning of its establishment in 1996. An inaugural member of the BGCNMS Board of Directors, Mr. Pirkle served on the Steering Committee to bring a Club to Tupelo, and later expanded its reach into Tippah, Union, Lafayette and Chickasaw counties.
He has served in various leadership capacities, including BGCNMS President, Vice-President of Administration & Finance, Vice-President of Governance, and Mississippi Alliance of Boys & Girls Clubs Board Member and President.
Mr. Pirkle’s involvement with CREATE Foundation, Northeast Mississippi’s Community Foundation, aided in BGCNMS establishing its first endowment fund and planned gifts.
“It’s something about Boys & Girls Club; I think as Christians, we are called upon to help those who cannot help themselves. Boys & Girls Clubs are a place where we can help the least of those, by helping children,” stated Pirkle.
Each year, guests are entertained by Mr. Pirkle’s wit, professional courtesy and passion for the Boys & Girls Club as he emcees “Dance Like The Stars” - the largest fundraiser for Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
“Greg’s commitment and support of our local Clubs is recognized by officials at Boys & Girls Clubs of America. His historical knowledge makes him an invaluable Board member; and his opinion is sought regarding opportunities and challenges of organizations in our region and state,” said Zell Long, Chief Executive Officer, Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi.
Mr. Pirkle has practiced law in Tupelo for 34 years and is currently a partner in the Tupelo office of the regional law firm, Phelps Dunbar LLP. He attends Calvary Baptist Church in Tupelo, where he has served or currently serves as a deacon, trustee, choir member, and on various committees.
Other 2023 Inductees included: Jon Anderson, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi; Carlos Bell and Sue Reed, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Gulf Coast; Maudie Benton, Oprah Winfrey Boys & Girls Club; Barbara Gray, Boys & Girls Clubs of Covington County; Ricky Hood, Boys & Girls Clubs of East Mississippi; the late Julius Ridgway, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi; Dorothy Shaw, Boys & Girls Clubs of Jackson County and Vickie Webb, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Mississippi.
The awards ceremony was a part of a two-day Tri-State (MS, LA, AL) Area Council Conference where BGCNMS Board Member Dr. Judith Thompson of Oxford was also awarded Mississippi Area Council Liaison of the Year and the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi Board of Directors under the leadership of President Becky Rollins was awarded Mississippi Board Team of the Year for its high performance in resource development, finance, governance and operations.
It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please call 662-841-6504, or visit www.bgcnms.org.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.