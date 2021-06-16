NEW ALBANY • It’s never too early to be thinking about the Tallahatchie River Run, set for Saturday, Sept. 25, in downtown New Albany, event organizers said this week.
If you’re planning on running any of the races, event organizers said you can register online at www.tallahatchieriverrun.com for the 5K, 1 mile Kids’ Race, or the 1/2 mile Kids’ Fun Run.
The ½ Mile Fun Run for ages 7 and under (under 5 must be accompanied by an adult) starts at 8 a.m. at 133 East Bankhead (BNA.)
The 1 Mile Run for Kids and 5k Race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Tallahatchie River Bridge.
BNA Bank and Baptist Memorial Union County are presenting the Kids Get Healthy Challenge: the 1 Mile Run for 12 Year olds and under only. There will be awards for Top 10 male finishers and Top 10 female finishers
The 5k race/walk – with a few hills – winds through the streets of historic downtown New Albany and peaceful residential areas.
5K Awards: Top Three Overall Male / Female Awards, Master, GrandMaster and awards three deep in each age group.
Race Packets will be available for pick up on Thursday afternoon and Friday prior to the race at BNA Bank (133 East Bankhead Street).
Race packets will also be available for pick-up on race day before 8 a.m.
Costs are as follows:
5K: (all ages) $25 5/16-9/24; $30 on race day; bib timing for the 5K.
1 Mile Race: (ages 12 and under only), $15 registration, $20 race day; bib tag timing for the 1 Mile Race.
1/2 Mile Fun Run (ages 7 and under only); $15 registration; all participants receive a finisher medal; no bib tag timing for this run).
Volunteers are wanted for many aspects of the race. To sign up, go to www.tallahatchieriverrun.com
Said one organizer: “Never ran or walked a 5k? No problem! We love walkers and 1st time racers.
“Walking and running are activities the entire family can do. Start training now and finish your first 5k with your family on September 25 in New Albany.”
As one event organizer put it: “There’re going to be great races, great refreshments, great shirts, and great awards!”