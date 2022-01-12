Mayor Rita Gentry displays a plaque that will hang in the Blue Springs Town Hall to honor the memory of Mrs. Shirley Allen who died on July 15, 2021.

Mrs. Allen, who chose not to run for reelection in the last municipal election, had been an alderman since September, 1996 and gave 25 years of faithful service to the town.

Along with Mrs Allen’s family, other guests were former Mayor Judy Harrison and former aldermen Leanna Hollis, Lynda Bramlett and Malcom Leath.

In the second photo, Connie Pickens, Mrs Allen’s daughter, was asked to hang the plaque in its place of honor. 

