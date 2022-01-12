Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Mayor Rita Gentry displays a plaque that will hang in the Blue Springs Town Hall to honor the memory of Mrs. Shirley Allen who died on July 15, 2021.
Mrs. Allen, who chose not to run for reelection in the last municipal election, had been an alderman since September, 1996 and gave 25 years of faithful service to the town.
Along with Mrs Allen’s family, other guests were former Mayor Judy Harrison and former aldermen Leanna Hollis, Lynda Bramlett and Malcom Leath.
In the second photo, Connie Pickens, Mrs Allen’s daughter, was asked to hang the plaque in its place of honor.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: January 12, 2022 @ 6:02 pm
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.