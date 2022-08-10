North Mississippi Medical Center announces the opening of North Mississippi Plastic Surgery and welcomes New Albany native and plastic surgeon Benjamin Googe, M.D., to the medical staff.
Dr. Googe has a special interest in cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as breast reconstruction. A 2008 graduate of New Albany High School, he graduated with honors from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical engineering focusing in cell and tissue engineering. It was his undergraduate experience that first sparked his interest in plastic surgery. He helped design two medical devices, including a malar implant for mid-face lift procedures and is co-author on multiple patents.
Following college, he earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson, graduating with a 4.0 GPA and Alpha Omega Alpha honors. He then completed a six-year integrated plastic surgery residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Dr. Googe has broad training in plastic surgery including cosmetic surgery of the face and body, as well as complex reconstruction of breast, face and lower extremity. He has published numerous articles in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters and presented his research in numerous regional, national and international plastic surgery conferences.
Outside of work, Dr. Googe enjoys spending time with his wife, New Albany native and pediatrician Amber Bailey Googe, and young son, Ben. He also likes to cook, travel and run.
North Mississippi Plastic Surgery will be located at 205 E. Troy St., Suite 302, in the Fairpark District of downtown Tupelo. Dr. Googe is temporarily seeing patients at Surgery Clinic of Tupelo, located in Midtown Pointe, 499 Gloster Creek Village, Suite S-5. For an appointment, call (662) 377-LIFT (5438) or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375).
