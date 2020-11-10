New Albany, East Union and Myrtle all will hit the field in football playoffs on Friday. All three teams will be making lengthy road trips to face tough opponents.
New Albany at Louisville
New Albany (5-3) travels to Louisville (9-1) in the second round of 4A playoffs. New Albany had a bye week while Louisville defeated Caledonia 26-13 in the opening round. Louisville made it to the third round of the playoffs last season before losing to Greenwood 14-6. The winner of this game will Pontotoc-Ripley winner next week.
New Albany enters the contest averaging 264 yards rushing per game while passing for 136 on the year.
New Albany's ground game relies on excellent blocking upfront to pave the way for CJ Hill and A.I. Nugent. Hill has 141 carries for 1105 yards and 14 TDs while Nugent has 72 attempts for 636 yards and seven touchdowns.
Quarterback Joe Mathis has hit on 70 of 103 passes for 1087 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Leading receivers for the Bulldogs are Isaiah Cohran with 36 catches for 465 yards and three touchdowns and Cameron Knox with 16 catches for 445 yards and a whopping 27.8 yards per catch average with nine touchdowns.
Leading tacklers for the New Albany defense include Jackson Formsma with 53 tackles, Lew Creekmore in next with 49 tackles, Nugent has 48 tackles and Shamarquces Smith has totaled 44 tackles.
East Union faces JZ George
East Union had little trouble with O'Bannon in their first round playoff game last Friday as the Urchins exacted a 57-6 whipping on their visitors. JZ George defeated Pisgah 28-13 in their playoff opener.
Colton Plunk led the charge with four touchdowns on 14 carries and 132 yards. Hayden Frazier spelled Plunk in the third quarter and ran for two scores.
Urchin quarterback Rett Johnson had a very productive night as he completed seven of nine passes for two touchdowns. Hayden Roberts and Thad Bell caught the TD passes.
Plunk leads the Urchins in rushing for the season with 1572 yards on 243 carries for 29 touchdowns. Micah Fulgham leads all receivers with 15 receptions for 246 yards and one touchdown.
The winner of this contest will move forward to the third round to face the winner of Eupora vs Northside winner on November 20.
Myrtle travels to Nanih Waiya
The Myrtle Hawks will make the playoffs for the second consecutive year under head coach Jeremy Smithey and will face a touch foe in 1A power Nanih Waiya. The Hawks completed the season with a 3-5 record to finish fourth in 1-1A while Nanih Waiya is undefeated at 9-0 in 2-1A.
Nanih Waiya comes into the playoffs averaging 313 yards rushing per game while passing for an additional 47 yards.
Leading rushers for the Warriors are Austin Sanders with 147 carries for 1300 yards and 17 TD while Tyquan McCully has 99 rushing attempts for 954 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Myrtle is led by quarterback Jackson Mayer and his stable of runners and receivers including Elijah Thompson, Luke Gaines, Andrew Phillips, Ethen Hunt, Jaden Taylor and Carl Graham.