ELLISTOWN - Colton Plunk of East Union ran roughshod over the Hatley Tigers in the 49-7 win on Friday. Plunk ran for over 300 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Urchins improved to 3-1.
Plunk scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter on his 18-yard run and the two-point conversion gave the Urchins the 8-0 lead.
Plunk added two more touchdown runs in the second period on runs of two and four yards to up the score to 22-0. Edgar Zapata added the extra points after both touchdowns.
Hatley got on the scoreboard before the half ended as Markhel Hunt scored on a one-yard run. Luke Moffett hit on the PAT and the teams went to half with East Union leading 22-7.
Plunk went back to work for the Urchins in the third quarter as he broke a 61-yard TD run and later capped his night's work with a 17-yard run for a a touchdown.
Micah Fulgham chipped in another score as found the end zone on a four-yard run before the period ended for the 43-7 lead after three quarters of play.
Hayden Frazier closed out the scoring with a 55-yard run in the fourth quarter as the teams utilized a running clock.
Plunk had 28 carries for 302 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Urchin offense.
Fulgham rushed four times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 23 yards. Frazier had five carries for 108 yards and a touchdown. Hayden Roberts was 3 of 8 passing for 23 yards and carried 10 times for eight yards.
For Hatley, Hunt rushed 13 times for 66 yards and was 8 of 16 for 94 yards.
East Union will travel to Mantachie on Friday for their opening contest in Division 1-2A football. The Mustangs are 0-2 on the season.
Hatley defeated Mantachie 28-14 in their season opener and Mooreville beat the Mustangs 48-22 on Friday. East Union won the 2019 contest by a score of 54-29.