ELLISTOWN • East Union ran out to a huge lead and fought off a gritty Walnut team to win its Division 1-2A contest 56-30 on Thursday night.
East Union led 21-6 at the half but benefited from a huge third quarter as they scored four touchdowns. Colton Plunk, Connor Timms, Hayden Roberts and Micah Fulgham all found the end zone to blow open the game at 49-14 after three quarters.
Plunk started the scoring barrage with his 55-yard touchdown run with 5:19 left in the third. Timms scored the second TD of the period on an 11-yard pass from Roberts.
Roberts then scored his second rushing touchdown of the game with an eight yard scamper with 1:14 remaining in the quarter. Fulgham scored the fourth TD of the third as he scooped up the Walnut kickoff that followed an 80-yard reception by TJ Colom and raced 85 yards for the score with 37 seconds left in the third period.
Walnut scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter before Plunk – who rushed for 294 yards and four TDs – added an insurance score from 19 yards out. He had two touchdowns in each half.
“The keys tonight were great blocking, and even though our defense struggled a little at the end, we got the job done,” Plunk said. “My line opened up everything really nice and I just looked for the holes, then see what I can do.
“It feels great to be 2-0 in division, and I want another division banner on this field.”
Roberts got East Union on the scoreboard first with his 9-yard run in the first quarter.
Plunk then scored on runs of 5 and 59 yards to put East Union up 21-6 at the half.
Extra Points
Turning Point: East Union scored four touchdown in less than five minutes during the third quarter.
Point Man: Plunk carried the ball 31 times for 294 yards and scored touchdowns on runs of 5, 59, 55 and 19 yards.
Talking Point: “We executed early and played pretty well early in the first half, came out in the second half and again executed pretty well, but then I think we kinda went to sleep, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t finish the game, and we’ve got to clean that up.” – East Union coach Todd Lott
Notes
• Fulgham returned a kickoff 85 yards for the Urchins at the end of the third quarter.
• T.J. Colom scored three touchdowns for Walnut, two rushing and one on a pass reception of 80 yards. Landon Wilbanks caught a four yard pass from Cade Hunt for the other Walnut score.
• East Union improves to 5-1, 2-0 in Division 1-2A. The Urchins have an open date this week. Walnut is now 4-2, 0-1.