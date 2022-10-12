opioid police story

Pontotoc Police Narcotics Investigator Jake Chisholm (left) receives a trauma kit from training instructors Jeremy Benson (right) and Stephen Houck (second from right) during registration in Pontotoc for PDO-ARIES and First Hands trauma training held September 30 at the Pontotoc County Extension Building. One-hundred-sixty-six officers and first responders from North Mississippi attended the Narcan, gun shot and trauma care training. (Photo by David Helms)

PONTOTOC —Someday, you or yours may owe your life to training area first responders received at a program held Friday at the Pontotoc County Ag building. 

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus