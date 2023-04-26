Now that campaigning for the August primaries is in full swing, city officials are needing to remind everyone that political signs are not permitted on public property.
That includes rights-of-way along city streets or highways, but also utility poles, public buildings or buildings on public property.
Handbills or small signs cannot be left on vehicle windshields either, unless the owner specifically agrees.
Political signs are considered to be temporary signs and are permitted on private property but must eventually be removed within seven days after the election.
When city officials see signs that are illegally placed, they try to get in touch with the candidate, if possible, to ask that it be moved. In many cases, moving the sign back to the property line is sufficient.
Signs that are removed will be taken to the city barn on South Central where candidates can pick them up.
Here are the regulations concerning signs and state highways:
•According to Section 63-3-317 of the Mississippi Code of 1972 Annotated, it is illegal to place signs within the right-of-way on state highways.
•The width of highway right-of-way varies by location and includes the driving lanes, shoulders and mowed areas; the right-of-way can potentially reach distances of 300 feet or more from the centerline of driving lanes.
•Keeping the right-of-way clear prevents safety hazards and interference with the traveling public along roadways.
•Signs with steel or wooden posts pose potential hazards that may cause harm to roadside workers, may damage roadside equipment and may become projectiles if hit by mowers.
•Signs are not permitted within areas necessary for clear vision at intersections; signs must not interfere with the sight distance of a driver.
•No signs are allowed in limited access right-of-way.
•Typically, the right-of-way is larger near roadway intersections.
•Any illegally placed signs will be removed.
•Signs removed by MDOT crews will be kept for two weeks at a local MDOT maintenance facility before being discarded.
•Candidates may retrieve signs from MDOT without penalty.
•For information about right-of-way distances in specific areas along a state-maintained highway, call your local MDOT maintenance facility.
For more information, call 601-359-7074 or visit GoMDOT.com.
