NEW ALBANY • Able to throw a baseball more than 90 miles an hour and play the blues as well as just about anyone in the world, Terry “Harmonica” Bean of Pontotoc undoubtedly has a unique story to tell.
Bean will share the story the fascinating story of his careers as both an accomplished athlete and musician during the Union County Heritage Museum’s upcoming Museum Moments program on Thursday, June 10, at noon.
Throughout his life, Bean has found plenty of success, but he’s also faced troubles that have derailed portions of his career. The Museum invites everyone to visit and listen to his story.
A sack lunch will be served courtesy of the Pilot Club of New Albany.
The event is free. The museum is located at 114 Cleveland Street, New Albany. For more information call 662-538-0014.