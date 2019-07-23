No injuries were reported after a single-axle food truck struck a light pole on Miss. 30 West near the intersection with I-22 about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 16, police said this week.
Police said the vehicle was westbound on I-22, and took the Miss. 30 west exit. The driver later told police his brakes malfunctioned, causing him to slide across Miss. 30 and strike the light pole.
Power was not lost at that time, but repair crews had to cut power briefly later as they repaired the pole. Power was restored some time after noon, police said.