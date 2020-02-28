Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
FULTON – Ingomar’s Luke Roberts never stepped on the court Thursday during the Falcons’ 69-61 MHSAA Class 1A state tournament quarterfinals win over Coffeeville.
The senior guard and many others who sat on the bench, however, contributed greatly to the victory at ICC’s Davis Event Center.
Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley knew from watching game film what kind of athletic and physical play his team would face in its game against Coffeeville. His message to Roberts and the reserves was to go all out in practice against the starters to prepare them for what they would see.
“We got a lot of effort in practice from Luke Roberts, Caleb Ball and others,” Ashley said. “They didn’t play in the game, but they got us ready to go with their maximum effort for three days.
“I told them, ‘This week is going to hinge on whether I can tell the reporter after the game that you guys prepared us.’ ”
Roberts said postgame, “I just want to help my team in practice any way I can.”
Added Ball, “We let (our starters) know how they would be guarded by Coffeeville. What they could expect.”
Breyden Bell, Bauer Bishop, DJ Beard and Zack Mims were also a part of the practice defenders.
The Falcons (34-2) advanced to Monday’s state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum in Jackson. Their opponent in the 1:30 p.m. game will be Shaw.
On the court, guard Nathan Weeden scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the second half to lead the Falcons. Junior guard Zach Shugars scored 10 of his 20 points in the second half while senior post Nyheim Jones scored 11 of the 17 in the final 16 minutes. Tyson Smithey added nine points, seven in the second half.
“Nyheim’s play was huge,” Ashley said. “Everybody made big plays for us. It was a total team effort.”
Shugars scored on a 3-point play with 1:17 remaining to give the Falcons a 60-58 lead. Moments later, Jones connected on a layup.
In the final 42 seconds, Ingomar connected on 7-of-8 from the free throw line to seal the win.
Weeden did his damage in the third and fourth quarters to keep Ingomar within striking distance. Coffeeville led 41-34 midway in the third quarter.
Ingomar led 19-8 after a strong first quarter only to see Coffeeville rally to take a 31-29 halftime lead.