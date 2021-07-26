Myrtle Fire
COURTESY PHOTO

MYRTLE • A pre-dawn fire on Sunday, July 25, destroyed a 1666 Highway 178 West log cabin residence in Myrtle, firefighters said this week.

There were no reported injuries.

Myrtle, North Haven, West Union and New Albany Rescue were dispatched about 4 a.m. Firefighters reported the structure fully involved upon arrival.

New Albany was dispatched until it could be verified all were out of house, and was cancelled when that was verified.

The cause is under investigation. Firefighters said they were unsure who owned the cabin.

The blaze rekindled later that morning. Firefighters returned to station about 9 a.m., Assistant Chief Ted Harris said Sunday afternoon.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus