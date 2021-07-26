Predawn fire destroys log cabin residence By Hank Wiesner Interim Editor Jul 26, 2021 55 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email COURTESY PHOTO Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MYRTLE • A pre-dawn fire on Sunday, July 25, destroyed a 1666 Highway 178 West log cabin residence in Myrtle, firefighters said this week.There were no reported injuries.Myrtle, North Haven, West Union and New Albany Rescue were dispatched about 4 a.m. Firefighters reported the structure fully involved upon arrival.New Albany was dispatched until it could be verified all were out of house, and was cancelled when that was verified.The cause is under investigation. Firefighters said they were unsure who owned the cabin.The blaze rekindled later that morning. Firefighters returned to station about 9 a.m., Assistant Chief Ted Harris said Sunday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 92° Sunny Oxford, MS (38655) Today Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.. Tonight Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Updated: July 26, 2021 @ 3:25 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 31 min ago New Albany Community calendar 39 min ago New Albany One injured in Sunday morning I-22 crash 46 min ago New Albany Predawn fire destroys log cabin residence 55 min ago New Albany Supervisors OK resolution to issue state bonds for CR 81 bridge 3 hrs ago New Albany Missing Myrtle woman found in Union County 3 hrs ago Latest e-Edition New Albany Gazette New Albany Gazette Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. New Albany Gazette E-Edition Delivery Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists