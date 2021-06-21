MYRTLE • Myrtle volunteer firefighters were called too late to save a house from being destroyed before dawn Wednesday, June 16, firefighters said last week.
There were no reported injuries, and the fire’s cause and point of origin are undetermined, Myrtle Fire Chief Clay Morman said.
“We were dispatched out about 3 a.m., and the house was basically on the ground when we arrived,” he said.
The one-floor, older frame house was located on Graham Street, in the Myrtle town limits.
“It was unoccupied when we arrived, and we don’t know if anyone was living there.
“We sprayed water around the structure and wet the grass. It was about all we could do because the house was too far gone.
“There were a lot of trees around the house, so it’s not hard to see why no one saw the fire until it was well under way,” Chief Morman said.
Two trucks from the Myrtle department, and 7-8 volunteer firefighters showed up. North Haven volunteer firefighters were paged out as a back-up unit, but were turned around en route.
Firefighters returned to station about 5 a.m.