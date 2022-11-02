A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Sandra Ford will be with us on November 9@10am for Preschool Storytime. She will be
reading Pilgrim stories just in time for Thanksgiving. Mrs. Sandra serves as Regent for the
Ish-Te-Ho-To-Pah Chapter of DAR. Preschool Storytime is held every Wednesday@10am at the
Union County Library.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Currently in New Albany
