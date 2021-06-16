NEW ALBANY • Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley will address the citizens in the New Albany area on Tuesday, June 22, at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Union County Courthouse located at 114 East Bankhead Street in New Albany. The purpose of this meeting with Commissioner Presley is to discuss public utility service, high-speed internet service, cellular phone service, among other issues.
Commissioner Presley will also take questions and concerns from the local community during the meeting.
“One of the most important things an elected official can do is go out and listen to the people. This town hall meeting will give the citizens of Union County the chance to personally meet with me to ask questions or share concerns,” Commissioner Presley said.
This meeting is free and open to the public.