Union Countians will go to the polls to vote in Democratic and Republican primaries Aug. 6 – but there still appears to be plenty of confusion and indecision concerning which of the two to participate in.
In an effort to help, county election commissioners are going to post signs at each entrance to each polling location listing the two ballots for that precinct side by side. They hope this will help keep people from mistakenly or inadvertently choosing a wrong ballot.
For many years, Union County saw only Democratic candidates and no Republicans. Then, the primaries were more or less pre-elections. There was only the Democratic one and very often winners in the primary were, by default, winners in the November general election.
That has no longer been the case in recent years.
In reality, the purpose of the Aug. 6 primaries is to choose candidates to represent the Democratic and Republican parties on the November ballot. It is the local, informal equivalent of the two major parties having conventions to choose presidential nominees.
Winners Aug. 6 are winners only in that they have the right to move on to the next voting level Nov. 5.
In our case, because we have candidates from both parties people are having to choose, for instance, whether they want to vote in the Democratic sheriff’s race or the Republican supervisors’ or legislative races. They can’t do both so the decision comes down to which race, or candidate, is more important to the voter.
Not only do voters have to choose a party that one day, the state does not allow cross-over voting. That means if one votes in the Democratic primary and there are runoffs for both parties, that person cannot vote in the Republican runoff, or vice-versa. If one does not vote in the primary, he or she can vote in either party’s runoff, if one exists.
When Nov. 5 finally rolls around, candidates from both major parties as well as third-party and independent candidates will be on the ballot and voters can “mix and match” as much as they want.
There is interest in changing the system to so-called “open primaries” rather than the two party ballots but the legislature has shown little interest in this, according to election officials, and the alternative would be a constitutional amendment supported by the populace.
Polls will be open at all 20 county precincts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 6.
The deadline to cast absentee ballots in person will be noon this Saturday, Aug. 3, and the deadline to receive mailed-in absentee ballots will be 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office will be open from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday for last-minute voters.
Voters are reminded that they must have approved photo IDs in order to vote Tuesday. If they don’t, the voter may be able to vote an affidavit ballot. In that case, the voter has five business days in which to provide property identification or the vote will not be counted.
Votes are usually counted by about 8:30 or 9 p.m. but results are expected to be later Tuesday because Stanford and the election officials will have to deal with two complete sets of boxes.
The Gazette publication will be held Tuesday night in order to get results in the Wednesday edition and the two sample ballots including all county precincts appear here.
Also, see the special section in this issue where candidates were allowed to provide information and respond to questions concerning the offices they are seeking.