NEW ALBANY — A several-days-long crime spree of stolen vehicles and commercial burglaries earlier this month kept area investigators on the move, but came to an end earlier this week with a lengthy prison sentence.
The story begins with Kenneth Bogue, 47, of no certain address, “who lays his head in a lot of different places,” Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said this week.
Last Thursday, March 2, Bogue was sentenced in Marshall County Circuit Court to house arrest on grand larceny charges.
Bogue was then transported from the courthouse to a Department of Corrections facility, where he was outfitted with an ankle monitor bracelet.
Bogue then convinced his DOC officer to drive him to a truck stop in Holly Springs after lunch, and Bogue was left there.
Later that afternoon, a truck tractor was stolen from its location across the road from that truck stop.
Authorities tracked Bogue’s ankle bracelet to a truck stop in Batesville, where the bracelet had been cut off about 9 p.m. that night and found in a ditch, the sheriff said.
About 11 p.m. last Thursday, authorities have video of a big truck tractor entering some storage units at Etta. Four of those units were broken into, and authorities are now working that case.
Authorities believe the truck tractor was stolen from Holly Springs, “and we have a good idea of who the subject is,” Sheriff Edwards said this week.
The tractor then left the storage facilities, and was driven to the Highway 30-349 intersection, where it hooked up to a 48 ft. trailer and towed it away.
Authorities recovered the 48 ft. trailer Friday night at Hickory Flat.
Tuesday, March 7, off Highway 30 in Pooleville, authorities recovered the tractor Bogue stole from Holly Springs. It was found out of gas, struck in a ditch, the sheriff said.
Wednesday about 10:30 a.m., March 8, authorities received a phone call that Bogue was at a residence on CR 50, taking things from the residence of a person Union authorities arrested the night before.
The sheriff believes that “while that person was incarcerated, Bogue broke into his house and was swiping stuff from him,” he said this week.
Edwards went up Highway 78 into Benton County seeking Bogue and found him in a blue Toyota pickup pulling a trailer with a four-wheeler on it — all stolen from the CR 50 residence — but when he tried to make a traffic stop, Bogue took off.
“I chased him onto Highway 2 headed toward Blue Mountain. There was really heavy rain, and we went through a construction zone, I slowed down but he didn’t. By the time I got through the construction zone I had lost sight of him,” the sheriff said.
The sighting triggered a search by Benton, Tippah, and Union authorities, along with the state Game and Fish officers and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Searchers soon found the stolen truck and trailer and the four-wheeler in the edge of Tippah County in the Hell Creek WMA.
Later that day, searchers found Bogue about 200 yards away hiding in some bushes and took him into custody.
“We believe he had been on a week-long crime spree. Thank God that finally came to a halt with his arrest yesterday afternoon,” Sheriff Edwards said Thursday afternoon.
Bogue was carried before a judge Thursday morning, March 9, during a term of Union County Circuit Court.
His house arrest was revoked, and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
He still faces four counts of commercial burglary and one count of grand larceny, the sheriff said.
“Before he gets out, he’ll have to answer to those charges that stemmed from this crime spree,” Sheriff Edwards said this week.
