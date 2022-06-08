New Albany aldermen are looking for prices on a new spray park for the city, to replace the old one deemed too damaged to be worth repairing or upgrading this past year.
A new spray park would be an asset to the city, even a scaled-down version, which is what they are considering due to cost.
But we don’t need a spray park nearly as much as we need an aquatic center, or at least a city pool.
We haven’t had one in close to 40 years, but it was popular when we did have it.
A pool would obviously serve recreational needs.
It also would help in public safety. That’s because far too many residents still don’t know how to swim (The Red Cross says 54 percent of Mississippians either don’t have adequate swimming skills or can’t swim at all). People don’t have access to a public pool. The old country club has a pool but that costs money and apparently the club isn’t taking new members anyway.
A few people have private pools, but one has to be a family member, friend or neighbor to possibly have access to one.
A public pool would help with sports activities and could provide therapeutic assistance for those with some health issues.
Finally, having one or more public pools or aquatic centers is important to the city’s becoming a thriving retirement community. Not only would the retirees use the pool, but it would be something for their children and grandchildren to use when they visit.
The main stumbling block is, of course, money.
Even a million-dollar pool would cost more than that in maintenance in just a few years.
Apparently, people can use the Tupelo aquatic center for a price, but we already send far too many dollars to Lee County. We need to keep our money here.
A public water facility is certainly not the only thing we need.
There has been interest for some time in having one or more public shelters to protect people during storms.
Again, we’re talking millions of dollars for something that would see only occasional use.
Officials talk about having one shelter at the sportsplex as a fairly central location and making it a multi-purpose building. That would help justify the cost as well as adding to the flexibility of the sports facility.
Would one shelter be enough? Would two be better with one on each side of town? Those are questions we are a long way from asking.
But if you are a weather watcher you know that Tornado Alley has been shifting from the Midwest and now, we are pretty much in the middle of it.
We’ve been lucky, but who knows how long that luck will last. And it’s probably a bad idea to refrain from purchasing insurance just because one has been lucky.
There’s one other elephant in the room, or should I say camel, because so many bumps are involved.
That’s the continuing state of disrepair for many city streets.
Visitor may not use a city pool, one hopes they don’t need a public shelter, but everyone uses the roads. And, unlike us residents, they haven’t grown as numb to the bumps and shakes driving around town.
Sporadic efforts have been made to patch streets here and there, but we are losing ground every day as far as road maintenance is concerned.
The answer to all these is “where’s the money coming from?”
One answer is to issue bonds or simply borrow money.
The light, gas and water department has done this extensively, but with funding help and with a fairly well-assured revenue stream to pay the loans back.
Still, the city could borrow. Also, aldermen could do something they don’t want to talk about: raise taxes.
Our city taxes are low (especially compared to school taxes) and most people would never realize a tax increase had occurred unless it was widely touted.
New Albany is being held up as an example of a thriving, progressive city, but if we continue to fail to deal with issues, especially quality of life issues, we may begin to fall behind.
We want to progress even more, not fall back.