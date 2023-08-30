The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services are seeking to expand the PROM (Please Return On Monday) program — normally held as high school prom season nears each spring — to this year’s Homecoming season as well.
The approximately one-hour Homecoming edition of PROM, aimed at high school students, focuses on three safety goals: Buckle up seat belts, don’t drink and drive, and don’t text and drive.
The Patrol’s Troop F — which serves Union and several other counties in Northeast Mississippi — is hoping to offer the program in Union at New Albany High School, and attendance centers in East Union, Ingomar, Myrtle and West Union this fall.
They’re now awaiting the go-ahead from those schools to schedule.
The programs are scheduled in August, September, and October.
“Slots are limited, so to sign up contact PROM@mdrs.ms.gov,” Troop F Public Information Officer Bryan McGee said this week.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services team up during PROM to present what could happen on prom night, Homecoming night — or any night actually — if a person loses focus on what’s at stake when driving behind the wheel of a vehicle.
“The Patrol speaks about what could occur if you die and what is left behind, the knock at the door at 3 a.m., all the families affected due to that one bad mistake.
“The MDRS talks about what happens if you’re not killed in a vehicle crash but injured. They discuss the impact on your way of life, how it affects your family and all the things that you once were able to do, and still want to do, but know they must be done from now on from a wheelchair or even worse, a hospital bed,” according to SSgt. McGee.
This is just a brief overview of what’s discussed during PROM. The MDRS brings in a spokesperson to tell their story and how their life has been affected due to that bad mistake or series of mistakes that led to where they are now.
“PROM and its spokesperson explain the debilitating effects of what can happen if someone survives a crash. They can wind up paralyzed or with other permanent injuries to their brain or back or other parts of their bodies. Someone may have to outfit the outside of the house with a wheelchair ramp or rails, or widen doors to be wheelchair-accessible.
“Some youngsters may think it’s cool not to wear a seat belt. They say ‘So and so got away with it.’ Well, they may get away with it one time or 500 times, but on the 501st time something terrible could happen.
“The 2023-2024 school year has begun, so our opportunity to influence a generation has increased. The more programs we present, the greater our reach.
“The Mississipppi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitative Services want to make a difference and see these kids return on the Monday after Homecoming,” SSgt. McGee said.
