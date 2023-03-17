As high school prom season nears, PROM (Please Return On Monday) programs are under way in high schools in Union County.
Ingomar Attendance Center’s PROM program is Monday March 27, at 9 a.m.
New Albany High School will have their “Stop The Knock” program — similar to PROM — Monday, April 3.
West Union Attendance Center’ PROM program was Friday, March 3.
Program dates on East Union and Myrtle weren’t immediately available.
“The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services team up during PROM to present what could happen on prom night or any night actually, if a person loses focus on what’s at stake when driving behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Troop F Public Information Officer Bryan McGee said this week.
“We want drivers to remember that when you party, you party with the group, but when you die, you die alone.
“The Patrol speaks about what could occur if you die and what is left behind, the knock at the door at 3 a.m., all the families affected due to that one bad mistake.
“The MDRS talks about what happens if you’re not killed in a car crash but injured. The impact on your way of life, how it affects your family and all the things that you once were able to do, and still want to do, but know they must be done from a wheelchair or worse even a hospital bed,” SSgt. McGee said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM
CDT SUNDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...In Arkansas, Phillips County. In Mississippi, Coahoma,
Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee MS and
Itawamba Counties.
* WHEN...From 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&