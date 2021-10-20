It may not even be Halloween yet, but Christmas shopping appears to be getting a start even earlier than usual.
Thanks mostly to the at times poorly-handled pandemic, manufacturing shutdowns and shipping delays have led to shortages in all sorts of materials and goods. Popular Christmas gift items are expected to be hit especially hard. Prices will be higher as well.
Retailers are trying to order as much as they can as early as they can, still fully expecting to sell out of many items. If the bare shelves in grocery stores are any indication, that likelihood seems very real.
No doubt, New Albany shoppers are already burning up bandwidth to Amazon and planning extended excursions to the mall area in Lee County.
Naturally, we all want to save money, and gift funds may be tighter than usual this year.
But consider this:
Money you spend with Amazon stays with Amazon. Money you spend in Tupelo (or elsewhere) stays there and in no way helps Union County.
Of course, it depends on how many shopping trips one takes and how much is spent on merchandise and meals. But Union Countians arguably contribute hundreds of thousands of dollars to Tupelo each year – some or even all of which could stay at home.
Retail sales and restaurant revenue are a city's main source of income by far around here. This past year it meant about $4 million for New Albany, not bad. But Tupelo raked in nearly $24 million. Guess where a chunk of that came from: Union County.
Certainly some items simply are not available locally. But there is little incentive for New Albany merchants to expand inventory if they believe shoppers won’t take advantage of that.
So, would you prefer to help Jeff Bezos buy another mega-yacht or help a local merchant pay for his or her kids’ college? That same merchant you are going to be asking for donations from for various school, church and other events.
It used to be said that every dollar spent locally turns over in the community seven times. Apparently, that is not accurate, but a dollar may still be re-spent six times and about 70 cents of each dollar spent with a local merchant stays here. Even if one spends with a local version of a national chain, $43 stays.
If you spend in other cities or online, the number is zero.
Some other considerations:
Local businesses use and support local businesses.
Local merchants donate to local charitable projects; non-locals rarely, if ever, do.
When local businesses prosper, the quality of life in the community improves and the likelihood of attracting more business, industry and residents increases.
You spend less on gas and travel costs, even reducing impact on the environment if only slightly.
Shopping locally provides jobs for friends, neighbors and family members.
Customer service is likely better; you may well have personal relationships with the merchants and staff and perhaps see them on a regular basis.
Local business owners are simply more invested in the community.
Spending locally means ultimately paying less in taxes or allowing local governments to do more with those taxes.
Local merchants may have more expertise about their inventory than clerks in large area businesses.
Strengthening local businesses can even lead to making our community more of a shopping destination.
As noted, there are some things you won’t be able to find in New Albany. But please take the effort to give local merchants an opportunity to show you what they have. They will quite possibly be more than willing to order something you are particularly interested in.
Shop locally.
Or at least don’t complain about the condition of New Albany streets or other city services if you do your shopping online or in another town.