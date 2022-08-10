Three seats on the Union County School Board will be on the November ballot and the one-month qualifying period for candidates begins today.
The First and Second County School District representatives will be on the ballot for normal terms. The Fifth District representative will be voted on in a special election.
The special election is because no one at all qualified for that post when it was on the ballot year before last. Apparently, illness or other factors simply kept potential candidates from filing in time.
Wayne Mahon, who had held that seat, was appointed to the post by the rest of the board until a special election could be held.
The incumbent First and Second District representatives in the seats to be voted on are Terry Cook and Mickey Basil.
The two representatives who will not be on the ballot are Mike Browning from the Third District and Daphnia McMillen from the Fourth District.
The qualifying period for school board seats ends Friday, Sept. 9.
To qualify to run for one of the county school board seats a person must be resident of the appropriate school district, which does not have the sound boundaries as a county supervisor’s district. Also, the boundaries of these districts have changed in the past month or so due to results of the 2020 Census so potential candidates should check carefully to make sure they live in the correct district.
Candidates must have a high school diploma or equivalent and must complete a training course within six months of taking office and maintain continuing education courses.
For more information, see Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford.
