Candidates began qualifying Tuesday for the 33 offices that will be on the November ballot, ranging from constable to governor.
The qualifying period began Jan. 3, but ends only a month later, on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The shorter qualifying period is a change from past statewide elections.
Potential candidates must first decide whether to declare themselves as Democrat, Republican or Independent (or some third party) before qualifying. Petitions must be filed, fees paid and in some cases the petitions must have a required number of signatures of qualified voters in the district for which the candidate seeks office.
The staff in Union County Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office can help with information.
Although the field of candidates will be settled by Feb. 1, hopefuls will have a long campaign period.
The party primaries will not be until Tuesday, Aug. 8. That vote will determine the Democratic and Republican party nominees who will be on the actual general election ballot in November. Primary candidates will have to win more than 50 percent of the vote or then the top two vote-getters will face each other in a runoff Aug. 29.
Some years ago, when all candidates ran as Democrats, the primaries effectively determined the winners of the races and the general election was only a formality but, with the addition of more Republican and other party candidates this is no longer the case.
Anyone who qualifies as an Independent or third-party candidate will not be voted on until the general election Nov. 7.
So far, there has been little talk about possible candidates, either challengers or incumbents who will seek to serve another term, but the first week of qualifying should see a flurry of activity.
The offices that will be up election fall into four groups:
State offices – Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Auditor, State Treasurer, Commissioner of Insurance, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, State Senator and State Representative.
State District Offices - Northern District Transportation Commissioner, Northern District Public Service Commissioner and District Attorney.
County Offices – Sheriff, Chancery Clerk, Circuit Clerk, Tax Assessor-Collector, Coroner and County Prosecuting Attorney.
County District Offices - District 1-5 Supervisors, East and West Post Justice Court Judges, East and West Post Constables and District 1-5 Election Commissioners.
Qualifications for candidacy vary from office to office. This and other information is available on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting, or one may go to Circuit Clerk Phyllis Stanford’s office for assistance.
Current Union County officials include:
Sheriff, Jimmy Edwards
Chancery Clerk, Annette Hickey
Circuit Clerk, Phyllis Stanford
Tax Assessor-Collector, Tameri Dunnam
Coroner, Pam Boman
County Prosecuting Attorney, Joe Marshall Davis
District 1 Supervisor, Sam Taylor
District 2 Supervisor, Chad Coffey
District 3 Supervisor, C. J. Bright
District 4 Supervisor, Randy Owen
District 5 Supervisor, Steve Watson
East Post Justice Court Judge, Steve Garrison
West Post Justice Court Judge, Chris Childers
East Post Constable, P. J. Doyle
West Post Constable, Ronnie Goudy
District 1 Election Commissioner, Donald Schuman
District 2 Election Commissioner, Bill Azlin
District 3 Election Commissioner, Mike Conway
District 4 Election Commissioner, Mike Beam
District 5 Election Commissioner, Wayne Wilhite
