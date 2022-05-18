From left are Eleta Grimmett, Willie Johnson, Miles Johnson, Jerry Hamblin, Bill Hancock, Larry White, Jerry Ford, Don Witcher, Jimmy Parker, James Hodges, Angela Spears and Mike Bennett. Not present is Jimmy Dye.
A fourth Quilts of Valor ceremony was held April 24 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center to honor and welcome veterans of the Viet Nam conflict.
The program was started in 2005 by Viet Nam veteran Gail Belmont with a single quilt and has grown with volunteers throughout the country making quilts to be given away.
To her, the idea of presenting quilts to veterans was to literally cover those touched by war as well as provide comfort and healing.
Each quilt is handmade and meant to be used rather than just displayed.
Locally, the program has been spearheaded by Eleta Grimmett.
She said that she used to attend RV rallies in Texas and first made a patriotic quilt for the oldest veteran who attended that rally. When the next rally was cancelled due to the Covid pandemic, she gave the quilt to a friend, a 94-year-old World War II veteran.
“This was my first time presenting someone with a Quilt of Valor,” she said. “When I read the label and presented it to him I was amazed at his reaction. It was one of the most beautiful experiences of my life. I saw how something so insignificant could make such an impact on another person’s life.”
She found that there are about 80 Viet Nam veterans in Union County and by now she has presented quilts to about three-quarters of them.
The ceremony includes reading the military history of each honoree along with the various medals they earned and their significance. The wrapping around the veteran with the quilt is accompanied by a statement of appreciation.
Recipients at this ceremony included James Hunter Dye, US Army; Jerry Robert Ford, US Marine Corps; Collins Graham, US Army; Jerry Wayne Hamblin, US Army; William Ralph Hancock, US Army; James Dale Hodges, US Army; Miles Johnson, US Army; Willie James Johnson, US Navy; Jimmy David Parker, US Air Force; William Larry White, US Air Force and Donald Winford Witcher, US Army.
Nine Union Countians who served in Viet Nam died in service and were recognized.
They are Larry Lee Page, Roland H. Howell, James D. McWhorter, Larry E. Adams, Terry Lee Armstrong, John W. Cowart, Charles M. Shumpert and Joe R. Roberts, Jr. Also, Guy M. Houston, Jr. was killed when his plane crashed in the Mediterranean Sea as his unit was preparing for deployment to Vietnam.