Within the coming weeks, New Albany and Union County residents will have an additional dining option.
The owners of Rafters Music and Food in Oxford are putting the finishing touches on a new location at 704 A West Bankhead Street in New Albany, next to New Albany Wine and Spirits.
Rafters is known as a seafood grill and bar. The menu on its website, www.raftersoxford.com, lists several appetizer items, such as shrimp, gator bites, onion rings, cheese fries and fried green tomatoes, among others. Other menu items include salads gumbo and etouffee, a variety of poboys and burgers, as well as seafood platters and seafood pasta dishes. It also lists several food options for children as well. These menu items could vary at the New Albany location, however.
In addition to its Oxford location, Rafters has a restaurant at Sardis Lake.
A representative with the restaurant said in a post on its Facebook page that the New Albany location is expected to open within the next week or two weeks, with July 1 being the goal. The owners are currently hiring and training staff, according to the Facebook page.