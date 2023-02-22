Shiloh National Military Park and the Crossroads Museum and Historic Corinth Depot are offering a Junior Ranger Railroad Explorer Camp on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Corinth was one of the most vitally important railroad hubs during the Civil War. The vast amount of resources necessary to prosecute a war as big as the American Civil War required the use of railroads to move men and supplies. Corinth served as the vital junction of two of the most important railroads in the south, the Memphis & Charleston and the Mobile & Ohio.
The Confederate Secretary of War Leroy Walker even said, “These (rail) roads constitute the vertebrae of the Confederacy.”
Children ages 5 to 10 are invited to learn about the railroads in Corinth and become a Railroad Junior Ranger on Feb. 25.
The program starts at the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center at 10 a.m. and will end at the Crossroads Museum at 11:30 a.m. Participation in this camp is free to registered Junior Rangers and their guardian. Register by calling 662-287-9273.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east Arkansas, north Mississippi,
southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&